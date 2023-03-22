OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.3% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.