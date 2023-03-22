Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 62,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $435.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.72.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.