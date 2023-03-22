Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,940 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

VPU stock opened at $144.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.12 and its 200 day moving average is $150.16.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

