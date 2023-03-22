Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Perion Network Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of PERI opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perion Network (PERI)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.