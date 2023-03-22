Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERIGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Perion Network Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of PERI opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.