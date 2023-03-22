Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Medtronic has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Medtronic stock opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 120,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 196.8% during the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

