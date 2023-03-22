Credit Suisse Group Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $139.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.34.

NYSE NKE opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.19.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

