NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.34.

NKE stock opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.19. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

