Wedbush Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $139.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.34.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.19. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86.

Insider Activity

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 78,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

