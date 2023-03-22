Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank grew its position in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 7.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $113.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average is $103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

