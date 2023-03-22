Wedbush Initiates Coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.93% from the company’s previous close.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

