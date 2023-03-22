Wells Fargo & Company Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $142.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NKE. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.34.

NIKE Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

