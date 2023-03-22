Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys Shares of 5,610 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Trading Down 2.6 %

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Newmont stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

