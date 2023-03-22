Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $9.61 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

NYSE ELS opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

