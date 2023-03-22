ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ONEOK worth $17,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.38. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.