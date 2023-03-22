Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $417.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.62 and a 200-day moving average of $208.69. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

