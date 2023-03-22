Jacobs & Co. CA Has $303,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 188.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Shares of PM stock opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

