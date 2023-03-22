Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

