PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of PayPal stock opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
