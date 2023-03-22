Cooper Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.49. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.95 and a 52 week high of $199.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

