Cooper Financial Group Sells 572 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $100.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

