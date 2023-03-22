Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.72% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 68,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 118.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 224,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 121,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $468.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

