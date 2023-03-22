EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

