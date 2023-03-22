CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 35,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $120.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

