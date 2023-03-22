William Blair Weighs in on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.81 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

Shares of LULU opened at $298.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.03. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

