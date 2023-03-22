Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Reduced by Analyst

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FL. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

NYSE:FL opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

