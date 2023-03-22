Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Foot Locker Trading Up 7.1 %

FL opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

