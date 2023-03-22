Baldrige Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,112 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $128,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

