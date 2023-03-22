First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $720,000 Holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 1.03% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,368,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the third quarter valued at $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period.

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPSC opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $34.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.