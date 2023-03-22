First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 6,019 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 704.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

