SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after buying an additional 310,237 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after buying an additional 166,786 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,965,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $13,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $448.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $472.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.43. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.