Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $731,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Up 9.0 %

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

