First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 5,210 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 169.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 721.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 344.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,292,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,588,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $93.34. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

