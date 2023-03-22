First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,363 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

