First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 150,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

