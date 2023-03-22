First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF stock opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $88.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

