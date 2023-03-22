Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,848 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $174.37 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $166.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $374.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.49 and a 200 day moving average of $180.53.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.