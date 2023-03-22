First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 2,009 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

