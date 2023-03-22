First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 13,885 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
IJJ opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.72.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.