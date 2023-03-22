First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 13,885 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

IJJ opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.