First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 5,952 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 9.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $128,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Enbridge by 31.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.2 %

ENB opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47.

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

