First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $89.03 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

