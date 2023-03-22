First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 2,263 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $96.16. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.