First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 269.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH stock opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $301.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.