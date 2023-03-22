First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.61. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.