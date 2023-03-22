First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.96. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.



