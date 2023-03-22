First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.24% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,412,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,288 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 140,403 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 305,999 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 526,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 142,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.17. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

