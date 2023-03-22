First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 105.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,922 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,068,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,290 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

