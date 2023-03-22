First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 1,946 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.39% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vista Finance LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 68.6% in the third quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 247,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100,779 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 99.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 540,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 270,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.