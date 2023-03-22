Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

