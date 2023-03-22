Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 33,951 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

