Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,508 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.